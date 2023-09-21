BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.01) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.63) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.63) to GBX 1,150 ($14.25) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAE Systems

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

BAE Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $53.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.