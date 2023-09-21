Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHCGet Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.53. Approximately 134,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 491,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Bausch Health Companies last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.74 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.2927928 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

