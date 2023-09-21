Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 33.3%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 365,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 238,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.