Bernard Lanigan, Jr. Purchases 45,805 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CNX Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. Mizuho boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on CNX
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CNX Resources
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.