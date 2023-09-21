Bernard Lanigan, Jr. Purchases 98,635 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,618.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 854,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $1,299,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.