Bernard Lanigan, Jr. Purchases 98,635 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CNX Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
