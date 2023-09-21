Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $211.00

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 214.25 ($2.65), with a volume of 229935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.85).

Big Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,783.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.31.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

