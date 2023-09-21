Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.10

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 22219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.12. The stock has a market cap of C$580.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.3806533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

