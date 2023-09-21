BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.64), with a volume of 16863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.64).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.43. The company has a market cap of £26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

