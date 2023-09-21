Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 1,150,000 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) insider Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,817,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,432,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,664.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,646,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

