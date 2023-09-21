Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.