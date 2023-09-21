Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

