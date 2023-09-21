Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.05

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 75020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $679.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.