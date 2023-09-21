CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.75

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.75 and last traded at C$56.78, with a volume of 14559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.