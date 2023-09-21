CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.75

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.75 and last traded at C$56.78, with a volume of 14559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

