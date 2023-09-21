Chin-Chi Teng Sells 7,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,126,480,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

