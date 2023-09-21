Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

