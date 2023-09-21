Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.30

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 79163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

