Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 751,233 Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAMGet Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 751,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,465,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,864,204.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 15th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,401,505 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,683,620.25.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAM

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.