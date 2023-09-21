Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 751,233 Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 751,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,465,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,864,204.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,401,505 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,683,620.25.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

