Cranswick (LON:CWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,626.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,626 ($44.92) and last traded at GBX 3,592 ($44.49), with a volume of 76 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,560 ($44.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.12) to GBX 4,000 ($49.55) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($57.23) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,353.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,217.07.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($42.75), for a total value of £20,015.80 ($24,793.51). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($42.75), for a total value of £20,015.80 ($24,793.51). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($40.01), for a total transaction of £213,987.50 ($265,065.65). Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

