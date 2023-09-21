Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4,887.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,887 ($60.54) and last traded at GBX 4,891.77 ($60.59), with a volume of 30938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,947 ($61.28).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($99.10) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($76.80) to GBX 5,000 ($61.93) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,475 ($92.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,457.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,988.66. The company has a market cap of £6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,637.41, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 47 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,769.78%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,158 ($63.89) per share, with a total value of £19,806.72 ($24,534.52). Insiders bought 390 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,170 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

