Dali Rajic Sells 14,953 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $2,309,490.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,219,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $185.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

