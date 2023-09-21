Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.21% of Diamondback Energy worth $50,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 419,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

