Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.00

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.23 ($1.02), with a volume of 660156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.05 ($1.03).

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The company has a market capitalization of £808.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,707.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy

About Diversified Energy

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sylvia Kerrigan bought 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,316.38 ($11,540.17). Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

