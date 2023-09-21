DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,147 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 84,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $386.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.