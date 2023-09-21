DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,192 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $75,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $830.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

