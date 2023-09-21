DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $49,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after acquiring an additional 244,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,094,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $127.05 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

