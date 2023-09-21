DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $37,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.