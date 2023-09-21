DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,327 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Danaher by 44.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $254.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

