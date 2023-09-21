DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,410 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $107,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

