DNB Asset Management AS Sells 16,256 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $43,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,563 shares of company stock worth $1,218,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

