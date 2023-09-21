DNB Asset Management AS Sells 310,355 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,355 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $96,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

