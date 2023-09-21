DNB Asset Management AS Sells 405,275 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405,275 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $112,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.34 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,014.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

