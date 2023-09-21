DnB Asset Management AS Sells 47,369 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,369 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,015,000 after buying an additional 3,443,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,058,000 after purchasing an additional 748,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.00. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.