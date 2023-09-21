DNB Asset Management AS Sells 51,243 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,243 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.