DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,747 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $291.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.82 and a 200 day moving average of $298.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.