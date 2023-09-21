DNB Asset Management AS Sells 81,504 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 81,504 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

