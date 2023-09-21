DNB Asset Management AS Sells 834,341 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834,341 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.28% of Dell Technologies worth $111,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $72.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

