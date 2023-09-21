DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $40,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $11,444,550,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $285.16 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.90 and a 200 day moving average of $298.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

