Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $112.90

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.90 and last traded at $113.01, with a volume of 191849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $267,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $7,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 344.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 413.1% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

