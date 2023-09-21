Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,406.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $204.07 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

View Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.