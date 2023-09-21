Douglas K. Howell Sells 15,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $235.19 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $237.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

