Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,335.54

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,335.54 ($16.54) and last traded at GBX 1,091.60 ($13.52), with a volume of 757654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,091 ($13.51).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.60) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.39) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,228 ($15.21).

The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.14, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,540.54%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

