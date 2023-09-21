Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.87

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 828030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 11,912,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,289,000 after acquiring an additional 912,500 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

