Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Enovis worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after buying an additional 139,205 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Enovis Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

