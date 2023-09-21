Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 18%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.83. 609,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 626,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of C$364.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3810335 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

