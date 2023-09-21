Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 696.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

EQR opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

