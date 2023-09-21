Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.89

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.89 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 220871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Etsy Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,573 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,717. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

