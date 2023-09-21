Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

