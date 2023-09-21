First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,430,000 after acquiring an additional 774,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,305,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,002,000 after acquiring an additional 243,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV opened at $44.60 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

