First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.70 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

