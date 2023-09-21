FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,917 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.37% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 331,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 405.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 122.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

